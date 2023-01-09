We're running a retail copy of Windows 10 Home that has been activated by a key we entered in that came with the install software when the machine was setup. It's a home built system
We now want to move the SSD containing Windows and it's installed software etc. to a new PC containing all new hardware but no SSD.
Based on some reading I've done it seems I must deactivate the Windows license on the SSD before I remove it from the old PC and pop it into the new PC?
Once the new PC is started up I need to re-enter the key we used to activate it again.
Is this correct or can I just move the SSD from one box to another and after some time Windows should sort itself out?
If I do need to do the steps to deactivate and reactivate that I think I need to do, is this advise OK to follow
https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/transfer-windows-license-to-new-pc
or
https://www.windowscentral.com/how-transfer-windows-10-license-new-computer-or-hard-drive
The first link worries me as there's a screenshot towards the end of the instructions that makes it looks like you can't reuse the same key.
Thanks!