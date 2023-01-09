We're running a retail copy of Windows 10 Home that has been activated by a key we entered in that came with the install software when the machine was setup. It's a home built system

We now want to move the SSD containing Windows and it's installed software etc. to a new PC containing all new hardware but no SSD.

Based on some reading I've done it seems I must deactivate the Windows license on the SSD before I remove it from the old PC and pop it into the new PC?

Once the new PC is started up I need to re-enter the key we used to activate it again.

Is this correct or can I just move the SSD from one box to another and after some time Windows should sort itself out?

If I do need to do the steps to deactivate and reactivate that I think I need to do, is this advise OK to follow

https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/transfer-windows-license-to-new-pc

or

https://www.windowscentral.com/how-transfer-windows-10-license-new-computer-or-hard-drive

The first link worries me as there's a screenshot towards the end of the instructions that makes it looks like you can't reuse the same key.

Thanks!