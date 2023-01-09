Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Move windows 10 to new PC
paul151

276 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#303003 9-Jan-2023 20:07
We're running a retail copy of Windows 10 Home that has been activated by a key we entered in that came with the install software when the machine was setup. It's a home built system

 

We now want to move the SSD containing Windows and it's installed software etc. to a new PC containing all new hardware but no SSD.

 

Based on some reading I've done it seems I must deactivate the Windows license on the SSD before I remove it from the old PC and pop it into the new PC?

 

Once the new PC is started up I need to re-enter the key we used to activate it again.

 

Is this correct or can I just move the SSD from one box to another and after some time Windows should sort itself out?

 

If I do need to do the steps to deactivate and reactivate that I think I need to do, is this advise OK to follow

 

https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/transfer-windows-license-to-new-pc

 

or

 

https://www.windowscentral.com/how-transfer-windows-10-license-new-computer-or-hard-drive

 

The first link worries me as there's a screenshot towards the end of the instructions that makes it looks like you can't reuse the same key.

 

Thanks!




paul151

276 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3019303 9-Jan-2023 20:15
Correction, checking the computer I can see in the activation screen it says "windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account"  Hmm... but I do have the old key we used too.

 

I'm currently running a backup of the SDD using the older Windows 7 create a full system image backup, before I do anything.




timmmay
18975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3019309 9-Jan-2023 20:46
I installed W10 on a completely new computer, not even the same drive, logged in with my Microsoft account, and W10 worked fine. The old computer now runs Ubuntu. Just give it a shot and see what happens.

