Small light Windows Laptop up to $5000
harlansmart

#303808 10-Mar-2023 12:01
Hey Team,

 

As per the title, looking to purchase from a bricks n motor a small light Windows Laptop > $5000

 

Coming from Mac it's quite complicated but are now looking at the Lenovo Thinkpads.

 

We don't need docking, lots of i/o or any folding, something svelte n simple.

 

A pro Windows user recommenced the Lenovo Thinkpad models to us.

 

Was looking at these 2, but can't work out the effective differences?

 

Apart from the $1086 price differential what's the difference?

 

Any advice welcome, is it worth paying the extra $1086?

 

-----------

 

1.

 

$3700 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga G1

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN20074/Lenovo-ThinkPad-X1-Titanium-Yoga-G1-4GLTE-Business#product-specs-anchor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

vs.

 

 

 

 

 

2.

 

 

 

$4786 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium G1

 

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN71160120/Lenovo-ThinkPad-X1-Titanium-G1-4GLTE-Business-Ultr#product-specs-anchor

 

 

 

 





skewt
  #3048616 10-Mar-2023 12:32
That second one is currently at JustLaptops for $2699 (only difference I can see is the storage is only 512gb and not 1tb but that doesnt justify a $2000 price difference since you can upgrade it separately 

 

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=17429&currency=NZD

 

 

 

They also seem to be using older processors,

 

Is there a reason you want to spend $5000 for a laptop? It all depends on what your usage is 

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
  #3048621 10-Mar-2023 12:53
Have a look at the Microsoft Surface Pro. Small, light, and quiet. I like HP as well, but I don't know which models are small and light, their Probook and Elitebook are good but not so small / light.

loceff13
  #3048624 10-Mar-2023 13:09
Depends on features you are after, do you want a touchs creen, backlit keyboard etc?

 

 

 

Dell XPS 13 are always solid ultrabooks



michaelmurfy
  #3048628 10-Mar-2023 13:21
Any reason why it has to be Windows also? As you say, you were a mac user.

 

The Apple Silicon MacBooks are incredibly good and IMHO way ahead of any Windows laptops out there currently for most tasks. My base model MacBook Pro M1 is by-far the best laptop I've ever owned.




toejam316
  #3048629 10-Mar-2023 13:29
As per everyone else, a bit more detail about the pivot, what you actually need and what you intend to use the laptop for will help guide you in the proper direction. Up to $5000 to browse the web is overkill, but you could push well past that if your goal is gaming or CAD.




