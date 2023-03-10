harlansmart

Hey Team,

As per the title, looking to purchase from a bricks n motor a small light Windows Laptop > $5000

Coming from Mac it's quite complicated but are now looking at the Lenovo Thinkpads.

We don't need docking, lots of i/o or any folding, something svelte n simple.

A pro Windows user recommenced the Lenovo Thinkpad models to us.

Was looking at these 2, but can't work out the effective differences?

Apart from the $1086 price differential what's the difference?

Any advice welcome, is it worth paying the extra $1086?

-----------

1.

$3700 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga G1

$4786 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium G1