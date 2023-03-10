harlansmart

Hey Team,
As per the title, looking to purchase from a bricks n motor a small light Windows Laptop > $5000
Coming from Mac it's quite complicated but are now looking at the Lenovo Thinkpads.
We don't need docking, lots of i/o or any folding, something svelte n simple.
A pro Windows user recommenced the Lenovo Thinkpad models to us.
Was looking at these 2, but can't work out the effective differences?
Apart from the $1086 price differential what's the difference?
Any advice welcome, is it worth paying the extra $1086?
-----------
1.
$3700 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga G1
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN20074/Lenovo-ThinkPad-X1-Titanium-Yoga-G1-4GLTE-Business#product-specs-anchor
vs.
2.
$4786 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium G1
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN71160120/Lenovo-ThinkPad-X1-Titanium-G1-4GLTE-Business-Ultr#product-specs-anchor