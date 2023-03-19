This is my first post here, so please be gentle with me. 😊

Every Sunday afternoon I get a pop-up from Windows asking how I want to open an unidentified app. If I dismiss it everything just carries on normally. I assume there is a scheduled task trying to kick off, but I have no idea how to track it down without trawling through the whole of Task scheduler, and life is too short for that.

I had a look at Powershell and could get a list of active tasks, but with no scheduling info and no way to sort the list. Is there a way Ican do this?

TIA