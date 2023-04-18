Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Very slow Windows startup times
#304252 18-Apr-2023 10:48
Hi folks. I have a Xeon-based desktop (48 GB RAM) and 1 TB M.2 PCIe startup drive. This setup used to be quite quick to boot Windows but at some point things just slowed down.

 

After POST the screen goes black for anything between four and five minutes, before the little spinning dots show up on the screen, followed by the standard Windows PIN request for login.

 

I suspect it could be device startup (driver, firmware?) process before Windows UI takes over. I could reset Windows but then have to reinstall apps, etc.

 

Local drives use Bitlocker. I know the boot process is POST, Bitlocker decryption, OS load - I wonder if Bitlocker has introduced some delay here. I could disable Bitlocker (which will take some time) then try booting again.

 

Is there a log or log record type somewhere that Windows uses to record the boot process?




  #3064776 18-Apr-2023 10:56
I think you can suspend BitLocker (doesn't decrypt everything). Does that make a difference?

  #3064777 18-Apr-2023 10:57
Suspending Bitlocker will only prevent it from interfering with changes on current session but it will be active on next reboot.

 

I am actually going to turn off Bitlocker today to test boot times without it.




  #3064786 18-Apr-2023 11:13
What happens if you boot to safe mode? Is it quick? There is an app you can download that tells you what the boot times are related to, but I can't recall if it's only post login or not. 

 

 



  #3064837 18-Apr-2023 11:18
Have you tried booting into Safe Mode and see if you have the same delay? On the advanced startup/boot options screen, there is an option to enable Boot Logging, which could tell you if a driver was failing and causing the delay. I vaguely remember there used to be a way to see the boot process live like on Linux but not sure which version of Windows that was on and not sure it's an still option on 10 and 11.

 

 

 

 

  #3064840 18-Apr-2023 11:21
Changing some boot options will disagree with Bitlocker (including the boot log option). I am disabling Bitlocker now and will restart with boot log enabled later).




