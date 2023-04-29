Hi there,

I think my portable hard drive may be dead but not 100% sure

Around 3-4 weeks ago I was transferring a file from one laptop - another. I put the file from my laptop onto the portable drive, then when I went to put the portable drive into the other laptop it wouldn't even plug in, it was like there was a wall in the USB slot. I did notice that the cable was looking a bit different on the inside, the "blue" bit wasn't covering the holes if that makes any sense.

Since then, the cable plugs in fine to any USB slot on either laptop, however neither laptop will pick up the hard drive. The light goes on on the hard drive and it's making an "on" noise (Which is normal), it's like it's connected but going into my computer there's no portable hard drive, just the C drive.

Wondering if it's the cable that could be causing a problem or more likely to be the hard drive, I'm guessing the HD? I've been told my

Also, just inserting it now into a particular USB port (Perhaps the one I originally used) is giving me this message

And this is a general idea of the cable I have, (Not sure if it's this exact one but a general idea)

PB Tech Cable

Thanks!