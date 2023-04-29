Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsMy Portable Hard Drive isn't being recognised
#304377 29-Apr-2023 10:31
Hi there,

 

I think my portable hard drive may be dead but not 100% sure

 

Around 3-4 weeks ago I was transferring a file from one laptop - another. I put the file from my laptop onto the portable drive, then when I went to put the portable drive into the other laptop it wouldn't even plug in, it was like there was a wall in the USB slot. I did notice that the cable was looking a bit different on the inside, the "blue" bit wasn't covering the holes if that makes any sense. 

 

Since then, the cable plugs in fine to any USB slot on either laptop, however neither laptop will pick up the hard drive. The light goes on on the hard drive and it's making an "on" noise (Which is normal), it's like it's connected but going into my computer there's no portable hard drive, just the C drive.

 

Wondering if it's the cable that could be causing a problem or more likely to be the hard drive, I'm guessing the HD? I've been told my 

 

Also, just inserting it now into a particular USB port (Perhaps the one I originally used) is giving me this message

 

 

And this is a general idea of the cable I have, (Not sure if it's this exact one but a general idea)

 

 

 

PB Tech Cable

 

 

 

Thanks!

  #3069166 29-Apr-2023 10:40
I find with some of my external drives, that they give that behavior if theyre not getting enough power from the USB port (on my desktop) - plugging into the rear USB always solves the issue.

 

So can you test the drive on a desktop ? 

 

 




  #3069169 29-Apr-2023 10:46
xpd:

 

I find with some of my external drives, that they give that behavior if theyre not getting enough power from the USB port (on my desktop) - plugging into the rear USB always solves the issue.

 

So can you test the drive on a desktop ? 

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately I don't know anyone with a desktop, not that I'm aware of!

 

I've just received an error which says "Device Descriptor Request Failed"

 

Sounds like it's just dead? Randomly?

  #3069172 29-Apr-2023 11:03
Could you please post high-res in-focus shots of all the connectors? Plug and socket at drive end, plug and socket at PC end?

 

Definitely sounds like a mechanical issue in the plugs, which is way better than an actual faulty drive. 

 

What brand/model drive?

