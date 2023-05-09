I have a spreadsheet where rounding is involved, and rounded numbers reported are not carried forward in subsequent cell calculations. I am retired and taking on voluntary roles that have exposed me to the need to use spreadsheets - so still a relative novice but a long-time user of other Office apps.
Example:
C1 value is 94.326 and defined as a number with 3 decimal places
C2 value is 0.123000 and defined as a number with 6 decimal places
C3 value is C1*C2 - 11.60 reported but actually is 11.602098 rounded down - defined as currency with 2 decimal places
When C3 is used in subsequent formulae, should the value be based on the rounded number that Excel reports in the cell (11.60) or the actual number (11.602098)?
A follow-up question is how to ensure the rounded number is used?