OldGeek: mjb: It'll use the calculated value, not the "display" value. If you want to use the rounded number, use the ROUND() formula in the cell calculation. Thanks but the affected cells already have a formula: so my question is how to add the ROUND function to an existing formula. For example, Cell C3 has this formula: =IF(B9<>0,B9*I9,"") - can I add in a ROUND statement? or do I have to use another cell with a ROUND statement referencing C3

You can nest as many formulas as you want For example

=IF(B9<>0,Round(B9*I9,2),"")

Or you could try it the other way around:

=Round(IF(B9<>0,B9*I9,""),2)

THIS WILL FAIL because you cannot round "" as it is not a number

It seems like the formula is wanting to hide zeros rather than necessarily turn them into zero length strings? If so this formula doesn't work anyway, what if B9*I9 is less than 0.5? It would round to 0 rather than become ""

What would be better is to do something like:

Round(B9*I9,2)

This will display 0 if the value was zero. Now you can additionally apply formatting to those cells that do the job of hiding 0, the 0 is still there but you can show it as an empty cell.

Highlight the cells you want to do this to

Format > Format Cells.

Click Number > Custom.

In the Type box, type 0;-0;;@, and then click OK.

It is tempting as a beginner to get rid of zeros by converting them to "" but this is normally a very bad idea. It can screw up other calcs, e.g. averaging across a bunch of numbers but someone has replaced the 0 with "", now the average might not work.