Microsoft Windows won't load on a Surface Studio Laptop
#304664 25-May-2023 16:48
A friend who owns a Surface Studio Laptop that is only 10 months old has been unable to load Windows. The logo loads ok, but after a minute or so, the computer switches itself off. So, she took her computer back to who she bought it from and they tried to reinstall Windows 11, but this didn't work. The dealer said they would send the computer back to Microsoft under warranty, but she should expect to lose all her programs and data.

 

Has anyone else had this happen? Is there any way the data and programs can be saved? What is the most likely cause of this failure?

 

Thanks for your help.

  #3079652 25-May-2023 17:00
can you boot it in safe mode and retrieve data?

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3079653 25-May-2023 17:03
No, the dealer was apparently unable to do this.

  #3079654 25-May-2023 17:11
Get it to a geek to try via a linux USB stick.....   failing this, then no, if not booting into any OS, then you're stuck unfortunately.

 

 




  #3079656 25-May-2023 17:36
Apparently the computer is not booting into any OS, so when you say "you're stuck", I guess this means she will lose all her programs and data. This shows the importance of continuously backing everything up.

