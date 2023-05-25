A friend who owns a Surface Studio Laptop that is only 10 months old has been unable to load Windows. The logo loads ok, but after a minute or so, the computer switches itself off. So, she took her computer back to who she bought it from and they tried to reinstall Windows 11, but this didn't work. The dealer said they would send the computer back to Microsoft under warranty, but she should expect to lose all her programs and data.

Has anyone else had this happen? Is there any way the data and programs can be saved? What is the most likely cause of this failure?

Thanks for your help.