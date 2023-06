It's not possible to be sure without seeing the mail server logs, which only Might Ape / MyHeritage and Microsoft will have, but:

The issue is with Outlook.com - the mail service, not Outlook the email client. You get what you pay for in terms of email delivery.

I run a small business with apps that send notification email messages. I have nothing but trouble with @outlook.com and @hotmail.com (they use the same filtering). This filtering is different to that used by Microsoft 365 hosted email.

Outlook.com will reject messages from a mail server based solely on the server IP address, even if that sender has valid SPF, DKIM, and DMARC settings and without being on any black lists, simply because they're received spam from an unrelated mail server with an IP address in the same block.

Mighty Ape (and MyHeritage) can apply to have their sending address unblocked. That will work for a while, until another IP address in the same block triggers their filter again and they get blocked.

So, what can you do? Either ask Mighty Ape to look into it, or get an email address with a provider who doesn't have ridiculous reject policies.