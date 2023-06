Next time it happens I'll try restarting explorer.exe. I've only noticed this since HP Wolf Security applied an update on Saturday (required a restart), and I had done my usual routine of deleting all files in the %temp% folder (and also did a Disk Cleanup the same day).

Things work after doing a reboot. But I shut down my laptop each night. No issues starting up the next day.... until I want to open a folder, it seems.