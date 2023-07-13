That shouldn't be a surprise, but it's annoying. Our network is very simple - two laptops - could not be more simple. But most times there's a major update, we end up with one being being unable to see the other.

Eventually we manage to work through the various suggestions and get it working again.

I have disliked Windows since v2 (v7 was OK), but it occurred to me that someone more knowledgeable than me (everyone here) might get a clue from something I just clicked as possible giving s clue. Even though one machine can't see the other, TreeComp still works.

We've been using Treecomp for a long time and have stayed with it through various versions of Windows. Whatever Windows changes, it keeps on trucking along. Somehow I can still see the other machine through that - just not through any Windows tools.

Does that suggest anything specific in our Windows settings that might need tweaking?

Thanks