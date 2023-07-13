Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Windows 11 networking not reliable
PhilANZ

351 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306329 13-Jul-2023 14:58
That shouldn't be a surprise, but it's annoying. Our network is very simple - two laptops - could not be more simple. But most times there's a major update, we end up with one being being unable to see the other.

 

Eventually we manage to work through the various suggestions and get it working again.

 

I have disliked Windows since v2 (v7 was OK), but it occurred to me that someone more knowledgeable than me (everyone here) might get a clue from something I just clicked as possible giving s clue. Even though one machine can't see the other, TreeComp still works.

 

We've been using Treecomp for a long time and have stayed with it through various versions of Windows. Whatever Windows changes, it keeps on trucking along. Somehow I can still see the other machine through that - just not through any Windows tools.

 

Does that suggest anything specific in our Windows settings that might need tweaking?

 

Thanks

SpartanVXL
898 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3103682 13-Jul-2023 15:46
You will have to be a bit more specific with the word ‘see’. Windows file sharing uses SMB, by default just punching in the \\ipaddress into explorer will bring it up if it’s accessible.

If it's network discovery then bar a bug in it showing up just having it on with password protected sharing off should show up other machines on your network.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
PhilANZ

351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3103736 13-Jul-2023 16:16
Thanks - but suddenly it's working (almost) again.

