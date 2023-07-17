Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsMicrosoft 365 Personal 2019 subscription stacking
Gordy7

#306379 17-Jul-2023 19:30
Stacking has previously been discussed on GZ here but is now locked:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=303104

 

I am about to renew my new 2022 MS 365 Personal subscription.

 

What happens if I renew with a 2019 sub which is only supported until Oct 2023?

 

Will my existing 2022 sub provide extended support even if I add a 2019 sub.

 

Heathcotes are offering MS 365 Personal 2019 for $83.30.

 

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/qq2-01397-microsoft-office-365-personal-1y-licence-medialess-2019?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

old3eyes
  #3105193 17-Jul-2023 19:37
You can stack 5 years plus of Office 365 licenses on your account. I buy them when the retailers have sales of them. I'm currently loaded up to March 2028




Regards,

Old3eyes

 
 
 
 


CYaBro
  #3105227 17-Jul-2023 20:47
Not sure why they have 2019 in there??
Microsoft 365 subscriptions include ongoing updates and are not any year in particular.

