Stacking has previously been discussed on GZ here but is now locked:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=303104

I am about to renew my new 2022 MS 365 Personal subscription.

What happens if I renew with a 2019 sub which is only supported until Oct 2023?

Will my existing 2022 sub provide extended support even if I add a 2019 sub.

Heathcotes are offering MS 365 Personal 2019 for $83.30.

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/qq2-01397-microsoft-office-365-personal-1y-licence-medialess-2019?