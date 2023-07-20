Hi all,

I have a very weird fault on my Windows 11 PC.

When cold (just started) for about the first 5 restarts the screen goes some random colour (have had red, black, blue and green so far) with no text and the system freezes.

Happens from sign on to within 5 to 10 minutes of use. Have done full check of drivers and updates in case this was the cause, and memory checks as well.

After a few reboots things settle and the system works well (even with high intensity use with MS Flight Simulator).

Any thoughts on what and how I can test the system safely- thinking about using UBCD for windows or similar usb booting hardware checker. What would you recommend ?

Thanks and Regards