Weird fault, screen goes single variable colour until PC warms up
Hi all,

 

I have a very weird fault on my Windows 11 PC.

 

When cold (just started) for about the first 5 restarts the screen goes some random colour (have had  red, black, blue and green so far) with no text and the system freezes.

 

Happens  from sign on to within 5 to 10 minutes of use. Have done full check of drivers and updates in case this was the cause, and memory checks as well. 

 

After a few reboots things settle and the system works well (even with high intensity use with MS Flight Simulator).

 

Any thoughts on what and how I can test the system safely- thinking about using UBCD for windows or similar usb booting hardware checker. What would you recommend ?

 

Thanks and Regards   

If you have both a graphics card and an integrated graphics on the CPU. I would suggest trying the PC without the graphics card. If it boots just fine without the GPU its either the card or the drivers. If I was the guess the card has some sort of hardware issue that gets better while it heats up. I remember people use to put dead or near dead GPUs in the oven to fix soldier issues. I am not recommending this but it's what flashed an old memory.

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03:

 

If you have both a graphics card and an integrated graphics on the CPU. I would suggest trying the PC without the graphics card. If it boots just fine without the GPU its either the card or the drivers. If I was the guess the card has some sort of hardware issue that gets better while it heats up. I remember people use to put dead or near dead GPUs in the oven to fix soldier issues. I am not recommending this but it's what flashed an old memory.

 

 

Thanks for the reply. You are correct -there is an add on GTX 1070 card that could be going faulty. I will try running without it to see if that fixes the issue, if so then looking at a replacement GPU I suspect

 

 

