Colleague had Office 2019 (stand alone) installed, but then accepted the free trial of Office 2021.

Now that the 30 days or so has passed, his Office suite has been flagged as "Unactivated' and reverted to minimal use.

The Office 2019 icons and Start listing have disappeared, presumably supplanted by the 2021 trial version?

If he uninstalls Office 2021, will the earlier 2019 be reinstated?