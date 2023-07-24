Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows
Finch

2785 posts

Uber Geek


#306461 24-Jul-2023 23:23
Hi everyone,

 

 

 

I bought a new laptop, after the initial setup, I went into Windows Update and downloaded everything that was available, there was a good 25 or so updates

 

I selected the option to restart to install updates, it now says "Updates are underway, Please keep your computer on" - For a tad over an hour now

 

 

 

Is this normal? Or has it bricked itself?

 

Heading to 1130PM now have to go to sleep, thanks!

 

 

 

Edit - Finally some action, fans started pumping, there was a BIOS update, now it's doing a firmware update

SomeoneSomewhere
982 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3107738 24-Jul-2023 23:47
Unfortunately that's not too uncommon. Windows has never been the most efficient at doing updates, and it's probably got a year or so to catch up on, since the original images were built before that model was released. 

