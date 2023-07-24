Hi everyone,

I bought a new laptop, after the initial setup, I went into Windows Update and downloaded everything that was available, there was a good 25 or so updates

I selected the option to restart to install updates, it now says "Updates are underway, Please keep your computer on" - For a tad over an hour now

Is this normal? Or has it bricked itself?

Heading to 1130PM now have to go to sleep, thanks!

Edit - Finally some action, fans started pumping, there was a BIOS update, now it's doing a firmware update