Recently I have had an intruder on my desktop shortly after turn-on before any browser is started.
I have checked my startup config and ran several virus and malware checkers to no avail.
Any clues offered to fix this will be welcome.
Sorry, should have added that clicking yes, No or anything else only temporarily makes it go away.
Are you using OpenDNS?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
CYaBro: When you say “intruder” did someone take control of your computer via a remote connection?
No, my bad wording here - it is just a recent un-welcome popup .
michaelmurfy:
Are you using OpenDNS?
Yes ! but I have been doing so for sometime, this is only recent.
Are you suggesting that I might have too many categories ticked? I will untick adware and advertisements. (but I think that they have been ticked for some time.)
Yeah don't use OpenDNS. They inject ads and do some really dodgy things around tracking. This is where this error is coming from.
Would recommend NextDNS - https://nextdns.io/?from=4f6vmry3 (affiliate link but I recommend them regardless). There is a free plan but their pro plan is really cheap for what you get. This is what I use personally.
Else, Adguard DNS - https://adguard-dns.io/en/public-dns.html but NextDNS gives you way more power and is faster too. There are other DNS providers like Cloudflare DNS (which have family friendly DNS servers too).
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.