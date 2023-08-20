Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsUnwelcome pop-up on Win10
decibel

#306774 20-Aug-2023 16:57
Recently I have had an intruder on my desktop shortly after turn-on before any browser is started.

 

I have checked my startup config and ran several virus and malware checkers to no avail.

 

Any clues offered to fix this will be welcome.

 

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
  #3118281 20-Aug-2023 17:03
When you say “intruder” did someone take control of your computer via a remote connection?

 
 
 
 

decibel

  #3118282 20-Aug-2023 17:03
Sorry, should have added that clicking yes, No or anything else only temporarily makes it go away.

 

 

michaelmurfy
cat
  #3118283 20-Aug-2023 17:04
Are you using OpenDNS?




decibel

  #3118284 20-Aug-2023 17:05
CYaBro: When you say “intruder” did someone take control of your computer via a remote connection?

 

No, my bad wording here - it is just a recent  un-welcome popup .

decibel

  #3118285 20-Aug-2023 17:09
michaelmurfy:

 

Are you using OpenDNS?

 

 

Yes ! but I have been doing so for sometime, this is only recent.

 

Are you suggesting that I might have too many categories ticked?  I will untick adware and advertisements. (but I think that they have been ticked for some time.)

michaelmurfy
cat
  #3118288 20-Aug-2023 17:17
Yeah don't use OpenDNS. They inject ads and do some really dodgy things around tracking. This is where this error is coming from.

 

Would recommend NextDNS - https://nextdns.io/?from=4f6vmry3 (affiliate link but I recommend them regardless). There is a free plan but their pro plan is really cheap for what you get. This is what I use personally.

 

Else, Adguard DNS - https://adguard-dns.io/en/public-dns.html but NextDNS gives you way more power and is faster too. There are other DNS providers like Cloudflare DNS (which have family friendly DNS servers too).




