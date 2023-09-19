Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Onedrive as primary photo backup
#307102 19-Sep-2023 17:57
Hello

 

I want to use One drive for all my photo back ups.

 

I am using Google photos but i am running out of storage.

 

My Microsoft account has 1TB with it on One drive.

 

What is the best way to turn it off as i still use Google mail

 

 

 

Thanks

  #3129493 19-Sep-2023 18:55
Your OneDrive and Google Drive live in different folders on your computer. You will have to move photos from one folder to another, then it will upload.

 

Bear in mind OneDrive and Google Drive are not backup. If you delete a file on your computer, it will be deleted on the cloud.




  #3129500 19-Sep-2023 19:17
Use something like BackBlaze. As freitasm said, OneDrive is not a backup solution, its a syncing tool.

 

If a vius hits your PC and those files are in your OneDrive, your OneDrive is now infected as well.

 

 




  #3129502 19-Sep-2023 19:18
Or if the drive is encrypted the the OneDrive will be too.




  #3129507 19-Sep-2023 20:21
freitasm: Or if the drive is encrypted the the OneDrive will be too.


Does that mean if bitlocker is enabled your OneDrive can't be accessed without the keys?

  #3129508 19-Sep-2023 20:24
No, the files aren't encrypted on OneDrive.




  #3129514 19-Sep-2023 20:48
freitasm:

 

Your OneDrive and Google Drive live in different folders on your computer. You will have to move photos from one folder to another, then it will upload.

 

Bear in mind OneDrive and Google Drive are not backup. If you delete a file on your computer, it will be deleted on the cloud.

 

 

OP is using Google Photos, which is a backup




  #3129518 19-Sep-2023 21:11
Its fine for a backup of your photos and videos from your phone. I use it on my iPhone. 

 

If I delete an image or video from my iphone camera roll it does not delete anything from onedrive. I actually clear my local camera roll every few months to free up space on the phone. 



  #3129522 19-Sep-2023 21:32
stick:

 

freitasm:

 

Your OneDrive and Google Drive live in different folders on your computer. You will have to move photos from one folder to another, then it will upload.

 

Bear in mind OneDrive and Google Drive are not backup. If you delete a file on your computer, it will be deleted on the cloud.

 

 

OP is using Google Photos, which is a backup

 

 

You are right, Google Drive doesn't sync deletes.

 

I am not sure it syncs updates either as I just tested on a sandbox VM and it uploaded a photo but I modified it on the VM (by removing EXIF data) and the updated photo wasn't uploaded. Not sure why as the upload request shows up in the queue but nothing is moving.

 

So there's more room to test the workflow here.

 

As for OneDrive, which is what I use, it does sync updates/deletes to/from desktop.

 

OneDrive does not sync deletes from phone - unless you are using a Samsung device, in which case it uses a different sync process and it syncs updates and deletes in both directions. I know because I use it this way.

 

The warning continues - if you use OneDrive desktop then consider it a sync to cloud option but still not a backup.  




