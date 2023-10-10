Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Best way to remotely hibernate windows machine via SSH
Aaroona

#309349 10-Oct-2023 23:33
I am trying to set up a iOS Shortcut to hibernate a windows machine via SSH for windows, however I am having a bit of trouble getting the sequencing right. 

 

 

 

The Hibernate command for windows I am using is "%windir%\System32\rundll32.exe powrprof.dll,SetSuspendState Hibernate" - this works fine, but the issue is it doesnt provide a response back to say it has successfully run, nor does it give enough time for the SSH session to disconnect gracefully, therefore it causes the iOS Shortcut to hang while running.

 

I used to solve this by using Pulseway, but they have since turned to rubbish the last year+ and the iOS automation options haven't worked since. They keep promising to fix them, but haven't done it.

 

 

 

Is there a better way to run this? Or a different command I can run that returns a response that I'm not aware of? 

 

I was thinking maybe delay/powershell job might be the best option, which gives the SSH session enough time to execute the task then exit the shell.

fe31nz
  #3145141 11-Oct-2023 01:03
The usual command used to shut down or hibernate is "shutdown".  The /h option is for hibernate, and it also has options to do a timeout before acting (/t).  If that is not sufficient, then you would need to write a script and run that remotely.  It is possible to run a script as a separate task so it is not affected by the ssh connection being disconnected.

 
 
 
 

nzkc
  #3145142 11-Oct-2023 01:03
I'd be inclined to create a windows scheduled job (to run on demand with no schedule) that does the hibernate and have your ssh command call Start-Job to run it: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/powershell/module/microsoft.powershell.core/start-job?view=powershell-7.3

I'd have the job delay for a bit so you have time for your SSH script to exit gracefully.

