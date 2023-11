Just FYI

MS no longer allows the Free upgrade from Win7 to Win10/11.

you can no longer use Win7 keys for Win10/11 installs , it wont activate (or will it?)

I wonder why they waited so long to block this, the free upgrade ended in 2016 .

I also wonder what will happen to all those who did the ~free upgrade~ after 2016 , what will happen if you need to re-install



https://www.thurrott.com/windows/windows-11/289957/microsoft-quietly-kills-free-windows-10-11-upgrades-from-windows-7-8