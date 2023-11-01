As per the title
I am upgrading now, curious to see if there are any major changes
I haven't installed W11 on my home computer because there was no "never combine". Once my work laptop gets the upgrade and it works ok it might be worth upgrading. W11 is not that much different from W10, but every new version dumbs the OS down a bit.
gzt: Nothing major. Install this evening for me.
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/inside-this-update-93c5c27c-f96e-43c2-a08e-5812d92f220d
New 'never combined' mode for taskbar minor enhancement for multiple desktops. That will help.
I just wish multiple desktops worked better. There's no need to have applications on multiple desktops represented on taskbars for every desktop and take you to the wrong desktop. [ranting begins]If I really want to switch desktops then I'll switch desktops goshdarnit.[end rant]
I want to put my task bars back on the top side not the bottom! 😒 seriously was unamused when they removed the ability to move the task bars around.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.