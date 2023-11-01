Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows 11 23H2 Released 1/11/23
Delorean

506 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310557 1-Nov-2023 09:12
Send private message quote this post

As per the title

 

I am upgrading now, curious to see if there are any major changes

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
15080 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3154335 1-Nov-2023 09:37
Send private message quote this post

Nothing major. Install this evening for me.

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/inside-this-update-93c5c27c-f96e-43c2-a08e-5812d92f220d

New 'never combined' mode for taskbar minor enhancement for multiple desktops. That will help.

I just wish multiple desktops worked better. There's no need to have applications on multiple desktops represented on taskbars for every desktop and take you to the wrong desktop. [ranting begins]If I really want to switch desktops then I'll switch desktops goshdarnit.[end rant]

 
 
 
 

Get easy to use, easy to install Norton antivirus protection against advanced online threats (affiliate link).
timmmay
19565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154338 1-Nov-2023 09:58
Send private message quote this post

I haven't installed W11 on my home computer because there was no "never combine". Once my work laptop gets the upgrade and it works ok it might be worth upgrading. W11 is not that much different from W10, but every new version dumbs the OS down a bit.

MaxineN
Max
1271 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3154341 1-Nov-2023 10:08
Send private message quote this post

gzt: Nothing major. Install this evening for me.

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/inside-this-update-93c5c27c-f96e-43c2-a08e-5812d92f220d

New 'never combined' mode for taskbar minor enhancement for multiple desktops. That will help.

I just wish multiple desktops worked better. There's no need to have applications on multiple desktops represented on taskbars for every desktop and take you to the wrong desktop. [ranting begins]If I really want to switch desktops then I'll switch desktops goshdarnit.[end rant]

 

 

 

I want to put my task bars back on the top side not the bottom! 😒 seriously was unamused when they removed the ability to move the task bars around.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



gzt

gzt
15080 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3154397 1-Nov-2023 10:45
Send private message quote this post

The other thing I have trouble with in 22 is having the taskbars reliably get out of the way, or having window sizing avoiding the task bars. Don't care which really as long as it's consistent.

gzt

gzt
15080 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3154403 1-Nov-2023 11:13
Send private message quote this post

I find myself missing the tile arbitrary number of windows from 10. I can live with that so far.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 