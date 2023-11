I am curious, does anyone use any other OS's other than base Windows or Linux installs. I know there are many minimalist builds of those OS's but have multiple security risks aren't all that different.

If you have a cool looking or performance enhancing (or both!) OS, I'm curious what the OS looks like, and the pros/cons of it if you'd like to share.

I am purely just a performance freak who also loves seeing all the other Operating Systems that are out there.



Cheers.