Click a Win 11 Edge tab and another tab will close
alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310751 19-Nov-2023 07:50
This does not appear to happen on Win10.

 

Using Win11 and Edge Browser (both up-to date).

 

I open Edge and I have 5 tabs which open automatically.

 

If I start randomly clicking tabs, eventually only 1 tab remains.

 

This is a relatively new issue, but the laptop is primarily used by my wife, and she started to mention it.

 

So far, I have cleared the Edge Cache and also done an Edge>Modifiy>Repair, but the issue still remains.

 

I tried Chrome which was installed and made sure it was up-to-date. Chrome did not seem to have the same issue.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

linw
2842 posts

Uber Geek


  #3161066 19-Nov-2023 08:06
Weird. Certainly doesn't happen here on two W11 Edge comps.

 
 
 
 

KiwiSurfer
1400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3161077 19-Nov-2023 09:06
Wen you say 5 tabs -- are they configured by you? Or are these tabs that just happen to appear e.g. tabs from extensions etc.

 

And thinking of extenstions, are there any installed?

 

Silly quesiton, but you're not middle clicking are you? Or if using touchpad, check to make sure you're not doing some multiple finger gesture of some kind triggering that.

 

When testing on Chroms do you have the same 5 tabs open automatically?

MadEngineer
4234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3161096 19-Nov-2023 11:12
Sounds like a dodgy mouse




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3161101 19-Nov-2023 11:22
MadEngineer: Sounds like a dodgy mouse

 

I think you may be right. I think it is doing a double-click when I click the left 'button'.

 

The Mouse is a Logitech M557. It had SetPoint installed, which I de-installed to see if that made a difference. It did not.

 

Am playing around with Mouse Settings. But no luck so far.

 

Looking at this (so far): When I Click My Mouse, It Sometimes Double-clicks (computerhope.com)




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1339 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3161102 19-Nov-2023 11:23
What happens if you switch between the tabs with Ctrl Tab, then try to close the tabs with Ctrl W? 




alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3161104 19-Nov-2023 11:38
MadEngineer: Sounds like a dodgy mouse

 

The Logitech M557 is bluetooth only. The batteries are 2 x AA, dated 01/05/2022.

 

Swapped out that mouse for Logitech Pebble M350 using bluetooth (it can use the supplied dongle), plus a brand-new AA Battery.

 

So far, I can't get it to shut-down any tab on a left click.

 

Will try brand new batteries in the M557.

 

PS The wife didn't like the Logitech Pebble when I got it. It's OK for me.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3161105 19-Nov-2023 11:45
Further convinced it is the mouse. Brand new batteries were unsuccessful.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier



alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3161736 20-Nov-2023 18:57
Moved the Logitech M557 to my Win10 NUC computer. Same problem, so mouse is to blame.

 

I think this Topic is now closed.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

linw
2842 posts

Uber Geek


  #3162109 21-Nov-2023 14:02
My M310t starts to dbl click after longish use. I add some padding under the top moveable piece about half way back on the outer edge. This just gives it a little lift.

fearandloathing
500 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162116 21-Nov-2023 14:16
linw:

My M310t starts to dbl click after longish use. I add some padding under the top moveable piece about half way back on the outer edge. This just gives it a little lift.



I did something similar… with Coffee.

