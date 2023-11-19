This does not appear to happen on Win10.

Using Win11 and Edge Browser (both up-to date).

I open Edge and I have 5 tabs which open automatically.

If I start randomly clicking tabs, eventually only 1 tab remains.

This is a relatively new issue, but the laptop is primarily used by my wife, and she started to mention it.

So far, I have cleared the Edge Cache and also done an Edge>Modifiy>Repair, but the issue still remains.

I tried Chrome which was installed and made sure it was up-to-date. Chrome did not seem to have the same issue.