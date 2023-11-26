So, I have files on an external Samsung SSD stored using a laptop. I moved the SSD to the main PC. I moved some of the files to a new folder on the SSD. I moved the SSD back to the laptop and noticed that the files that I moved to the different folder were back in their original location. I move the SSD back to the main PC. No sign of the files or folder anywhere (but they're still there somewhere taking up space). Back to laptop, files show up in original location, back to main PC, still no sign.
Any thoughts please.