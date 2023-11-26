Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsFiles not showing up
rb99

3407 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310837 26-Nov-2023 09:19
Send private message

So, I have files on an external Samsung SSD stored using a laptop. I moved the SSD to the main PC. I moved some of the files to a new folder on the SSD. I moved the SSD back to the laptop and noticed that the files that I moved to the different folder were back in their original location. I move the SSD back to the main PC. No sign of the files or folder anywhere (but they're still there somewhere taking up space). Back to laptop, files show up in original location, back to main PC, still no sign.

 

Any thoughts please.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic
RunningMan
8908 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163850 26-Nov-2023 09:25
Send private message

Corrupt directory structure?

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
rb99

3407 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3163851 26-Nov-2023 09:35
Send private message

Sounds like a possibility. It now occurs that maybe I should just try creating the folder and moving stuff into it on the laptop, not the PC.

 

Still, weird.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

gzt

gzt
16984 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3163852 26-Nov-2023 09:42
Send private message

Are your laptop and PC the same operating system?



huckster
839 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163860 26-Nov-2023 10:02
Send private message

Check the drive settings (assuming Windows) as it may be the changes haven't been written before the drive was ejected.

 

Did you do eject drive or just unplug it?

rb99

3407 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3163861 26-Nov-2023 10:11
Send private message

They're both Windows 11. Should be up to date.

 

I always eject the drive, though I guess i could have forgotten once.

 

What would checking drive settings actually show ?




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

huckster
839 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163862 26-Nov-2023 10:14
Send private message

Put it back in the original machine and run a disk check there.

 

Windows can cache changes and if ejected too quickly/before ready, they are not yet written to the drive.

rb99

3407 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3163913 26-Nov-2023 10:48
Send private message

Run disk check, said it fixed things. Now the ones that didn't show up on the main pc now don't show up on the (original) laptop either, but still take up space.

 

I've tried Show Hidden Files everywhere I can think of.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99



rb99

3407 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3163948 26-Nov-2023 12:19
Send private message

Tried to get them back with Recuva, and that seems to have worked well. Still don't know what happened. Thanks for all the suggestions.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright