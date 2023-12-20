Is anyone aware of recent issues on the M365 platform with editing recurring appointments? I've checked all MS advisories I can find, and there is nothing there.

Basically, if you attempt to edit, e.g. change from fortnightly to weekly, or change the series day/time, or move one meeting of the series, Outlook pops up an error saying something went wrong you may wish to try again later, the owner is unable to save the changes, yet any recipients get a reschedule email, (and can accept/decline etc). Doesn't seem to matter if it's a newly created reoccurring meeting, or an existing one.

All works fine when you access your calendar via the browser.

The issue is across multiple users and travels with the user if the move to a new machine.

This ring any bells with anyone?