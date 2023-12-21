Mentioned in this thread but will re-post for more visibility.

Have PuTTY installed on Windows 11 Pro laptop.

See Intel Active Management Technology - SOL (COM3) listed under Ports (COM & LPT) in device manager.

The Fibocom FM350-GL module is showing (I believe) under Network adapters as "Intel 5G Solution 5000 #14", with its location stated as "PCI Slot 5 (PCI bus 91, device 0, function 0)".

Under COM3, the ports settings are listed as:

Bits per/s: 9600

Data bits: 8

Parity: None

Stop bits: 1

Flow control: None

Should I connect to COM3 via PuTTY, setting the above (speed as 9600 too), to send an AT command (AT+COPS=0) to the Fibocom module?