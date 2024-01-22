I have a Lenovo Thinkstation P330 Tiny PC with Intel UHD 630 graphics driver with an HDMI connection to a Denon receiver.

The driver supports up to 7.1 audio output but I have no options available in the Win11 sound settings, just stereo left and right settings.

After some research I've checked the EDID info in the registry for the Denon receiver and that shows that 8 channel sound is supported. I've also read that the PC hardware manufacturer can override that if needs be with info in the INF file for the driver but I see no evidence that has happened.

Anyone have any ideas what I'm missing.