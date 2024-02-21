I recently gave my main SSD a dung out and re-installed everything but missed the dual boot setup.

Main SSD has Windows 11 Pro. This SSD is imaged (without dual boot) with Macrium Reflect.

Second SSD has Windows 11 Home with some tricky CAD stuff.

What do I need to do to restore dual boot? Is there a simple way?

I will re-install Windows 11 Pro on my main SSD if I have to, to get dual boot going.

All my applications and data are stored on a different data drive.

Any help or guides would be most appreciated.

TIA.