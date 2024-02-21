Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsRestoring Windows 11 dual boot
Gordy7

1896 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311864 21-Feb-2024 19:03
Send private message

I recently gave my main SSD a dung out and re-installed everything but missed the dual boot setup.

 

Main SSD has Windows 11 Pro. This SSD is imaged (without dual boot) with Macrium Reflect.

 

Second SSD has Windows 11 Home with some tricky CAD stuff.

 

What do I need to do to restore dual boot? Is there a simple way?

 

I will re-install Windows 11 Pro on my main SSD if I have to, to get dual boot going.

 

All my applications and data are stored on a different data drive. 

 

Any help or guides would be most appreciated.

 

TIA.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic
Gordy7

1896 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198561 21-Feb-2024 21:15
Send private message

With admin Command prompt

 

bcdedit /set {bootmgr} displaybootmenu yes

Gives me back the boot manager with one entry to my main SSD....

Now looking at a way to create a second boot manager entry that somehow points to my second SSD.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
yitz
2047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3198573 21-Feb-2024 22:02
Send private message

Command to use is bcdboot

 

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/manufacture/desktop/repair-the-boot-menu-on-a-dual-boot-pc?view=windows-11

 

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/manufacture/desktop/bcdboot-command-line-options-techref-di?view=windows-11 

Gordy7

1896 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198661 22-Feb-2024 10:50
Send private message

yitz:

 

Command to use is bcdboot

 

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/manufacture/desktop/repair-the-boot-menu-on-a-dual-boot-pc?view=windows-11

 

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/manufacture/desktop/bcdboot-command-line-options-techref-di?view=windows-11 

 

 

Many thanks.... I always go about things the long way 😀

 

As i had already created a boot menu I only had to add the second Windows entry with

 

bcdboot F:\windows

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright