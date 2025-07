Twice so far this has occurred (today and four-five days ago).

All of a sudden, the time is an hour earlier (3.11pm is displayed as 2.11pm on the computer). This causes issues for CrashPlan.

I go to Time & Date settings and it says +12 ahead of UTC (Auckland, NZ), adjust for day light saving automatically enabled.

Syncing with time.windows.com corrects the time back to 3.11pm.