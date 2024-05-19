Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Win 10 background changed but not by me
#312807 19-May-2024 11:36
Out of the blue a couple of days ago on bringing up my Win 10 desktop the background has - all by itself - changed to Windows Spotlight. How on earth could that happen. Now it is hard to find some icons (eg Fitbit and most others) because the picture on desktop "masks" /obscures them behind some of the aspects on the Spotlight picture.

 

So, via Personalise (right click on Desktop) I changed the background to Solid Colour. Picked out a colour (gaudy orange). Now all my icons jump out clearly. But, now on opening any options (eg NZ Herald Digital) I have a black background with text headings all in bright yellow. And that's the same for Stuff, YouTube, TradeMe etc.

 

What's happening? Did I do something accidentally? How can I get my selections to open up to the usual white background with ordinary black text?

 

All help appreciated.

  #3232394 19-May-2024 12:37
Might be something to do with your colour settings.

 

Go to Personalisation.
Then on the left go to colours (Under Background) and play around with some of the colours. 

 

See link below

 

How to Enable Dark Mode in Windows 10 | PCMag

 

You also might need to change the settings in whatever web browser you have too. 

 
 
 
 

  #3232424 19-May-2024 14:29
Thanks for that answer.

 

Found that turning off High Contrast setting has fixed "my" issue.

 

Back to white background and black text.

 

I'm a happy chappie.

