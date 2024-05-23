I am trying to sift out the facts from the opinions. Would something like this be actually useful to us both personally and professionally, or are the corporates just riding the hype of AI?
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/05/microsofts-new-recall-feature-will-record-everything-you-do-on-your-pc/
I can imagine a scenario with you asking your PC, "Did I send an email to Bob yesterday?" Your PC searches its indexes and says "Yes Chris, you did send an email to Bob yesterday at 2:24pm".
I'm trying to keep an open mind about this but it's hard given the possible repercussions.