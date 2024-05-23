

Ahh but the AI having seen what you have been looking at and your patterns will know before you do what you want to see next.

Ok it will actually be figuring out what you might be prone to buying next and tossing advertising at you!

Microsoft can then sell primed and ready to buy customers.

Microsoft does need you to buy a new PC/Laptop to push along new Windows licenses sales too?

So promoting to consumers that your present hardware lacks a NPU is a great way to get many caught in FOMO.

They do need to compete with Google and Apple who have their own ways of scooping up valuable data on users and monetizing it.

Windows 11 already sees locking out older hardware , and playing whack-a-mole on ways around this.

Then you kill off the very serviceable Windows 10 that has reclaimed the market for Microsoft.

The one two punch, to push along new hardware/licenses.

The partitioning of AI processing on the device vs cloud.

How much metadata actually exchanged to the cloud, we will see.

It could be valuable data for AI training as sites institute anti scraping measures, for Bing6.

A sites valid users are effectively being used to scrape data?

Once its out in the wild people can see interchanges with Microsoft servers and how much spooky-advertising-at-a-distance users get.

Sure it will have its utility, so tradeoff.

I name 2025 the year of the Linux Desktop ! :-)