I have a Windows 10 box that runs as a headless Jellyfin media server. It works great.

As part of what it does, it scrapes the metadata for media files, which results is a large number of small files (the metadata directory is only 51GB in total, but currently contains 387,855 files). It's good form to back that up occasionally, as I don't want to have to re-do a bunch of manual matches etc. Plus, I want to back this up before updating Jellyfin, in case something goes wrong.

All I want to do is to copy the directory to a USB drive as a backup (or to my NAS across the network), and do this on a regular basis as part of my backup strategy. The size isn't a problem, but Windows file explorer really doesn't like copying that many files - it seems to choke on the sheer number.

Is there a good way to do this?