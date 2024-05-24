Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsCopying a Large Number of Small Files
I have a Windows 10 box that runs as a headless Jellyfin media server. It works great.

 

As part of what it does, it scrapes the metadata for media files, which results is a large number of small files (the metadata directory is only 51GB in total, but currently contains 387,855 files). It's good form to back that up occasionally, as I don't want to have to re-do a bunch of manual matches etc. Plus, I want to back this up before updating Jellyfin, in case something goes wrong.

 

All I want to do is to copy the directory to a USB drive as a backup (or to my NAS across the network), and do this on a regular basis as part of my backup strategy. The size isn't a problem, but Windows file explorer really doesn't like copying that many files - it seems to choke on the sheer number.

 

Is there a good way to do this?

Use 3rd party software to keep to directories matching ??

 

I use "Beyond compare" to keep my NAS files and its backup synced,  - not sure i'm at 300K files but its up there...

 
 
 
 

Robocopy has a multi threading function and is built into Windows. You'll be at mercy of the IOPS on the external.

Syncthing is another option or rclone if you want constant back ups as it happens.




I will look at Robocopy, thanks.

 

Not after directory synching, I want to do backup snapshots. Particularly if I need to roll back after an upgrade of Jellyfin. 



What about zipping the files , and then copying the zipped file?

Built in Windows zip feature does a good job zipping a directory of text files.

As others have said, creating an archive saves on IOPS when writing, here's a quick guide to scheduling 7zip:
https://www.instructables.com/Automatic-File-Backup/

