Hey all,



Clutching at straws here.



Tried to help out someone I know, they use iCloud for windows to sync to their windows PCs and to their iPhone. Apple appears to have updated the software and now it won't sign in.



Have googled, tried all the versions. The 13 version actually signed in but wouldn't respond really. The latest one just sits there spinning on signing on.



Reinstalled it, done the certificates delete and retry, just feel like nothing works.



By chance has anyone else had issues and gotten it working again? Fingers crossed.



