Forums Microsoft Windows iCloud for windows, just won't work.
funnyfela

352 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 48


#315083 12-Jun-2024 12:45
Hey all,

Clutching at straws here.

Tried to help out someone I know, they use iCloud for windows to sync to their windows PCs and to their iPhone. Apple appears to have updated the software and now it won't sign in.

Have googled, tried all the versions. The 13 version actually signed in but wouldn't respond really. The latest one just sits there spinning on signing on.

Reinstalled it, done the certificates delete and retry, just feel like nothing works.

By chance has anyone else had issues and gotten it working again? Fingers crossed.




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

Benjip
963 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 504

ID Verified

  #3247851 12-Jun-2024 12:58
Do you have physical access to the iPhone when you attempt to sign in (on Windows)?

 

It could be that the iPhone is getting a notification to approve the login (without the Windows app knowing this, hence no feedback).



funnyfela

352 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 48


  #3247855 12-Jun-2024 13:03
I had the same worry, so was testing with my own login, but no just had the same issue :/

Some of the versions complained about Icloud not being fully initialised, but never did. It was the latest that would just spin, both before and after a re install.




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

