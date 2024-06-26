I do IT support for a smallish business.

We moved all our server mail and file storage onto Office365 5 or 6 years ago and this works great.

So we have our own email domain name but that's all.

When I set up a new user I just create their account in office 365 and for the PC/Laptop I just create a local user.

The user can then log into office 365, install the office apps, access sharepoint etc and it all works fine.

But MS is getting very annoying about wanting a 'Microsoft account' on devices and you have to really fight to break into the bit that lets you create a 'local account'.

A "MS account" is not an "Office 365 account". So you cant create a user account on the PC with the Office 365 address.

There must be other people in a similar situation - how are you handling this???

One support place I spoke to suggested I could do a clean install of windows on any new hardware that Rufus had been used on to clobber the Microsoft account nags. That seems pretty harsh.

Any advice happily accepted - but keep it simple!