ForumsMicrosoft WindowsDisabling One Drive
#315446 16-Jul-2024 20:00
I am running windows 11 on my HP laptop. When I create a new document in Word or Excel, and then hit save, Windows automatically sends me to the One Drive Cloud as the first choice. I then need to select My PC and choose the personal folder that I want to save it under. I don't appear to have One Drive app installed on the computer: no cloud icon is showing, it doesn't show up when I open explorer and I can't see it listed under the Uninstall function. So I can't go to the settings and select Pause Sync or uninstall. This is annoying because I sometimes forget and accidentally save it to the cloud and then can't find it when looking for it on the laptop. 

 

Please tell me if there is a way I can stop this from happening?

  #3260492 16-Jul-2024 20:10
Try this, apologies for the lack of formatting

 

From your document: File > Options > Save > check Save to Computer By Default (approx in the middle)

 

Cheers




  #3260493 16-Jul-2024 20:15
Well that was fast, and that was a simple solution. It does work and will save me the headaches. Thanks.

  #3311268 21-Nov-2024 09:38
Some time ago I was helped by (dangerous chocolate) answering my post https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=315446&page_no=1#3260492 about disabling OneDrive. This advice was successful but I'd like to go a step further. 

 

I'd already removed OneDrive from my laptop by that stage and the app cannot now be found BUT the OneDrive folder still shows up in Explorer. So does a Picture folder that is associated with it. I'd like to remove these altogether but every time I delete them they reappear when I reload Explorer.

 

There are instructions on several websites to overcome this giving the same advice on editing the Registry. That advice is to go to HKEY_CLASSES_ROOTCLSID{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} and then to Double-click on the "System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree" entry and change its value from 1 to 0.

 

The problem is this path does not exist on my laptop. The only entry for {018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6}, found by using the Edit>Find function, is an obscure path called HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\FolderDescriptions\{A52BBA46-E9E1-435f-B3D9-28DAA648C0F6} and listed on the right panel is: ParsingName  REG_SZ   shell...{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6}.

 

Any ideas please?



  #3311300 21-Nov-2024 10:28
What do the folder settings look like? You removed OneDrive but the folders might still point to the old locations, for example:

 

 

In this case, you would have to "Move..." to the old, non-OneDrive location.




  #3311360 21-Nov-2024 11:15
Thanks for your assistance. Interestingly though, the properties doesn't show a Location tab.

 

  #3311367 21-Nov-2024 11:23
Devonboy:

 

Thanks for your assistance. Interestingly though, the properties doesn't show a Location tab.

 

its there on the bottom row on the right? 3 over from the general tab you are currently on

  #3311378 21-Nov-2024 11:48
I had my blinkers on. Looking for it in the same place as your image I didn't see it on the bottom right. 

 

Next problem though is where that old folder would be. I've not tried to move it yet in case it moves the other 'Picture' folder as well.

 

I've grabbed another screen shot to show you what I mean. The first of the 'Picture' folders is a sub folder of OneDrive and is empty but also re-appears every time I relaunch Explorer. the second 'Picture' folder has all my images.

 

This screenshot also includes the OneDrive folder properties that definitely doesn't have a Location tab.

 



  #3311383 21-Nov-2024 11:52
You should not move the OneDrive folder. You would check each library to see if they are correctly not on OneDrive anymore.

These would be Documents, Pictures, Videos, Desktop.




  #3311493 21-Nov-2024 16:13
Hi again.

 

I've checked all the folders and all but the first Picture folder is under c:\users\waldr.

 

I've tried moving that Picture folder to a different location but always get the response that its not possible. The screenshot shows the result. This last attempt was to the Desktop but the result is the same with others.

 

In the end I want to permanently remove the OneDrive folder from Explorer altogether, if that is possible.

 

