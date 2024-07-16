Some time ago I was helped by (dangerous chocolate) answering my post https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=315446&page_no=1#3260492 about disabling OneDrive. This advice was successful but I'd like to go a step further.

I'd already removed OneDrive from my laptop by that stage and the app cannot now be found BUT the OneDrive folder still shows up in Explorer. So does a Picture folder that is associated with it. I'd like to remove these altogether but every time I delete them they reappear when I reload Explorer.

There are instructions on several websites to overcome this giving the same advice on editing the Registry. That advice is to go to HKEY_CLASSES_ROOTCLSID{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6} and then to Double-click on the "System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree" entry and change its value from 1 to 0.

The problem is this path does not exist on my laptop. The only entry for {018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6}, found by using the Edit>Find function, is an obscure path called HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\FolderDescriptions\{A52BBA46-E9E1-435f-B3D9-28DAA648C0F6} and listed on the right panel is: ParsingName REG_SZ shell...{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6}.

Any ideas please?