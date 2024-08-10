Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsCannot reach Amazon
#315729 10-Aug-2024 11:24
I am having a weird problem with Amazon.com. Whenever I click on any link, I get a timeout error. As far as I know, I only have this problem with Amazon. Here is a tracert. Can anyone interpret it for me?

 

 

 




  #3270245 10-Aug-2024 11:28
No issues for me (Spark/Chorus Fibre)



  #3270251 10-Aug-2024 11:41
No issues (Chorus/Bigpipe)




  #3270268 10-Aug-2024 12:31
Have you done any thing basic like reboot router or even reboot your PC?



  #3270271 10-Aug-2024 12:36
If you use third party DNS I'd try changing it to your ISP's DNS or 8.8.8.8, 9.9.9.9 or 1.1.1.1

 

I've had intermittent problems (orcon) but I believe it's my DNS Provider. I live with it, for the benefits I get. 

 

It's going to be DNS, because it's always DNS :-)

 

 

  #3270274 10-Aug-2024 12:39
No issues on One NZ, but my trace route goes to a local Akamai server

  #3270278 10-Aug-2024 12:47
Clear cookies and cache etc etc, reboot and re try…

 

 

  #3270281 10-Aug-2024 12:52
Interesting, I am getting internal error 500 at com.au when I search or go to specific categories.

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3270306 10-Aug-2024 15:24
When I do that trace I get "traceroute: Warning: amazon.com has multiple addresses; using 52.94.236.248" (and I can get to the site fine). For those who aren't having the issue, are you connecting to the same address?

  #3270315 10-Aug-2024 15:45
It would help if you posted this with more information about your ISP.




  #3270317 10-Aug-2024 15:59
If I recall correctly last time you had routing and access issues it was because of your DNS4ME setup.

  #3270320 10-Aug-2024 16:10
My ISP is AO Net, a WISP. It doesn't allow me to access router settings so not sure what information I could provide. However, I have been doing some tests and have learned some more things. Something I should have done at the beginning, but didn't, is check my other devices. This issue is specific to one desktop. Other computers in my home do not have this problem. Whatever it is, it is specific to a single machine. That should rule out a lot of things. 

 

I have tried clearing caches, rebooting, even running a virus scan and checking the HOSTS file. Also different browsers. The problem seems to happen with any site that starts with Amazon in the name. AU, DE, UK all give the same result. IP addresses behave the same as DNS names. I looked some up for Amazon but get the same result. I looked at the firewall but it doesn't seem to be blocking anything. It is a real head-scratcher. This has been going on for while but I had let it go because I don't normally do much with Amazon. I would like to know what it is, though.

 

 

 

 




  #3270321 10-Aug-2024 16:13
djtOtago:

 

If I recall correctly last time you had routing and access issues it was because of your DNS4ME setup.

 

 

That is correct but I don't think so this time. I tried Google DNS in the adapter setting and it didn't help. Also, I get the same problem if I use the IP address.

 

 




  #3270378 10-Aug-2024 18:19
Is it resolving to the same IP address as other devices on your network?

 

Malware/virus?

  #3270380 10-Aug-2024 18:30
Have you done a DNS flush on that machine?

  #3270439 10-Aug-2024 19:14
Linux: Have you done a DNS flush on that machine?

 

Yes.

 

 




