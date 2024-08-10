My ISP is AO Net, a WISP. It doesn't allow me to access router settings so not sure what information I could provide. However, I have been doing some tests and have learned some more things. Something I should have done at the beginning, but didn't, is check my other devices. This issue is specific to one desktop. Other computers in my home do not have this problem. Whatever it is, it is specific to a single machine. That should rule out a lot of things.

I have tried clearing caches, rebooting, even running a virus scan and checking the HOSTS file. Also different browsers. The problem seems to happen with any site that starts with Amazon in the name. AU, DE, UK all give the same result. IP addresses behave the same as DNS names. I looked some up for Amazon but get the same result. I looked at the firewall but it doesn't seem to be blocking anything. It is a real head-scratcher. This has been going on for while but I had let it go because I don't normally do much with Amazon. I would like to know what it is, though.