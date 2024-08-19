Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Windows 11 on ARM .. quite nice!
Mark

1653 posts

Uber Geek


#315817 19-Aug-2024 14:58
I finally caved and bought a new home computer (last purchase  was an iMac in 2010 so a little overdue), got the Lenovo Yogo 7x ... it's 99% for my wife to use for college so wanted lightweight, decent battery, Office and a nice screen.

 

Got to say the ARM version of Windows is pretty good and surprised me, nice and fast and still ran lots of x64 software that I put on it the x64 emulation works well (Half Life 2 at 3k resolution flies! .. Will try Crysis next :-)  The Co-pilot thing is interesting, guess it will get useful over time or for the wife to use to cheat on homework!

 

 

roobarb
652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3273559 19-Aug-2024 19:02
Come on in, the water's lovely!

 

I use a Windows Dev Kit 2023 as my desktop and very happy with it. Windows 11 Pro etc.

 

WSL2 runs very well, waiting for true Docker Desktop for Windows ARM.

 

In comparison to Apple's Rosetta, the x86/x64 emulation is relatively seamless.

