I finally caved and bought a new home computer (last purchase was an iMac in 2010 so a little overdue), got the Lenovo Yogo 7x ... it's 99% for my wife to use for college so wanted lightweight, decent battery, Office and a nice screen.

Got to say the ARM version of Windows is pretty good and surprised me, nice and fast and still ran lots of x64 software that I put on it the x64 emulation works well (Half Life 2 at 3k resolution flies! .. Will try Crysis next :-) The Co-pilot thing is interesting, guess it will get useful over time or for the wife to use to cheat on homework!