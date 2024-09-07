My wife let windows 11 update last night, today when she turned it on and logged in there was nothing on the screen after login - no start bar, just a black screen. I can start task manager, but that doesn't help me much.

I rolled back to the restore point a few days ago but that didn't help at all, no change.

I booted from Windows 11 boot media and uninstalled the last quality update, when I log in I can see the desktop but windows gives me a message "Start menu is not working - log out and we'll try to fix it when you log in" or something to that effect. When I reboot it's the same. I will try uninstalling the latest performance update next.

I've taken a Macrium image so I can get the data off, but there's virtually nothing on there, everything's kept on the main PC.

Any other suggestions to try to restore it including programs and data before I reinstall W11? Reinstalling Windows is quick but getting all the software on, mapped drives working, etc, takes time.

Update - decided to reinstall Windows. Simpler, more reliable.