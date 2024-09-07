Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows[Going to reinstall] After Windows 11 update - black screen after login no start bar
timmmay

20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#316005 7-Sep-2024 20:25
My wife let windows 11 update last night, today when she turned it on and logged in there was nothing on the screen after login - no start bar, just a black screen. I can start task manager, but that doesn't help me much.

 

I rolled back to the restore point a few days ago but that didn't help at all, no change.

 

I booted from Windows 11 boot media and uninstalled the last quality update, when I log in I can see the desktop but windows gives me a message "Start menu is not working - log out and we'll try to fix it when you log in" or something to that effect. When I reboot it's the same. I will try uninstalling the latest performance update next.

 

I've taken a Macrium image so I can get the data off, but there's virtually nothing on there, everything's kept on the main PC. 

 

Any other suggestions to try to restore it including programs and data before I reinstall W11? Reinstalling Windows is quick but getting all the software on, mapped drives working, etc, takes time.

 

Update - decided to reinstall Windows. Simpler, more reliable.

mentalinc
3191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3279768 7-Sep-2024 20:33
in task manager

 

"run new task" - top right

 

explorer.exe

 

See if that helps.

 

 

 

Or did you have any start menu replacement apps e.g. Start11 or Startallback - may need an update to work on newer versions of Windows 11.




timmmay

20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279770 7-Sep-2024 20:51
It was a bog standard install, standard windows start menu. Upgraded from W10 maybe six months ago.

I'll make a note to do Macrium backups on this computer in future. Main computer is backed up regularly but not this one.

fearandloathing
502 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279818 7-Sep-2024 23:08
Try the repair steps using dism listed if the following article

https://www.xda-developers.com/how-to-use-dism-commands/



timmmay

20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279829 8-Sep-2024 06:58
Thanks all. I think I'm just going to do a fresh install, mucking about with it it'll probably never be super reliable.

daparrot
128 posts

Master Geek


  #3279855 8-Sep-2024 10:23
To fix this do the following

 

open taskmanager and then run ncpa.cpl

 

to open the network connections

 

Then right mouse on the Bluetooth and wireless interfaces and disable them

 

( or even better do this in device manager )

 

As strange as this solution is it fixes the start menu / Taskbar and even search

 

 

gehenna
8454 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279870 8-Sep-2024 11:20
That's not a fix

daparrot
128 posts

Master Geek


  #3279924 8-Sep-2024 11:42
Its more of a fix than reinstalling a system.

 

Its the best I can suggest till microsoft fix their junky OS

 

rather than adding new features no one wants 



Batman
Mad Scientist
29712 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279931 8-Sep-2024 12:06
my windows system has triple boot. after a month all my 3 installs were corrupted. i think it's due to the way the OSes never actually shuts down, got confused with each other.

 

had to restore all 3 from saved images. (now i press shift shutdown each time)

 

i don't suppose your system is dual boot or something?

Ruphus
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3279933 8-Sep-2024 12:12
Agree with @gehenna about that suggestion not being a fix. Usually this is a symptom of the Explorer process not starting.

 

Reinstalls aren't as bad as they used to be. It might take longer to troubleshoot than to do the actual reset/reinstall. Then use Winget to reinstall your apps.

timmmay

20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280017 8-Sep-2024 14:34
I use ninite to install a good bunch of apps. Winget looks useful but more work.

Thanks all.

