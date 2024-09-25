G'day Geeks

Just wondering if anyone has a solution to the (formerly) simple domestic request to share a USB locally connected printer on a Windows 11 computer so that other Windows 11 & Windows 10 computers in the house can print. Regular file sharing is no problem, printer sharing it seems is very difficult for some reason. Ive got all the file sharing & network discovery turned on, everything else is as it should be but alas, whether I set password protected sharing to on or off and even having made the registry changes that are widely advised on the internet around this issue, it still doesn't work. The Win 11 Pro computer with the printer locally connected is up to date on 23H2.

thanks

frank