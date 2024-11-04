Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsFree Skype Calls with Microsoft 365
Earbanean

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317667 4-Nov-2024 09:29
Just an FYI for anyone not already aware (as I wasn't), that Personal Microsoft 365 (Office 365) subscriptions include 60 minutes per month Skype calls to physical phone numbers.  i.e. not Skype to Skype.  This includes any landline globally and mobile numbers in the US, Canada and a few others.

 

I discovered this as I'm travelling to Canada with the family in January and we'll get data only eSIMs for our mobiles.  That's fine for WhatsApp, etc coms, but left a gap if say we wanted to ring a hotel, airline, etc.  One option was to use Skype for that, but I was thinking I'd need to pay to add a credit to cover it.  However, when I investigated, I discovered that once it's activated, we get 60 mins per user of our Family 365 subscription.  

 

It also means, for the odd time I need to call a foreign number from NZ, I can do that for free using Skype.

MartinGZ
349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3306283 6-Nov-2024 22:33
I've used this in the past and it worked fine. You can also setup the phone number that the call originates from e.g. your mobile phone. I assume this may register at the other end so your call does not get blocked, but don't know for certain. 

 
 
 
 

jackyleunght2002
389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3306311 7-Nov-2024 02:29
I have been continuously using this service, very clear and no lag during the call.

Eva888
2348 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3306534 7-Nov-2024 10:25
MartinGZ:

 

I've used this in the past and it worked fine. You can also setup the phone number that the call originates from e.g. your mobile phone. I assume this may register at the other end so your call does not get blocked, but don't know for certain. 

 

 

It helps the person you call who will see the origin of the call otherwise they see a very long string of numbers not recognisable, think it’s a scam and hang up. Has happened a few times to me.

 

I put $10 credit on mine and it lasts for ages when calling overseas. Well worth it as long as you have wifi or data and beats calling card hassles. 60 minutes free is quite a few calls though and thanks for the heads up.



Earbanean

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307925 12-Nov-2024 09:32
MartinGZ:

 

I've used this in the past and it worked fine. You can also setup the phone number that the call originates from e.g. your mobile phone. I assume this may register at the other end so your call does not get blocked, but don't know for certain. 

 

 

That's good advice, thanks.  However, when I went to set up my mobile number as the number, I got stuck at the step for verifying it.  I entered my number, clicked verify, then never received the code.  I entered the number correctly, and had "+64" at the start, but no joy.  Has anyone else had any issue with this?

yitz
2041 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307984 12-Nov-2024 11:28
Earbanean:

 

 However, when I went to set up my mobile number as the number, I got stuck at the step for verifying it.  I entered my number, clicked verify, then never received the code.  I entered the number correctly, and had "+64" at the start, but no joy.  Has anyone else had any issue with this?

 

Yep, that's been broken since Covid...

 

Last time I tried you couldn't call numbers in mainland China either, and some US numbers block calls originating from Skype so best to test the number you are going to call prior to calling and don't assume it'll just work. So lots broken due to scammers/abuse, commercial or geo politics I guess. Calling Aus/NZ landlines I found to be fine but no mobile numbers minutes included of course.

Earbanean

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308096 12-Nov-2024 13:38
yitz:

 

Last time I tried you couldn't call numbers in mainland China either, and some US numbers block calls originating from Skype so best to test the number you are going to call prior to calling and don't assume it'll just work. So lots broken due to scammers/abuse, commercial or geo politics I guess. Calling Aus/NZ landlines I found to be fine but no mobile numbers minutes included of course.

 

 

Ah, thanks for the heads up.  Hopefully we'll be OK for Canadian numbers, as that's our only imminent requirement.

