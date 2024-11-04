Earbanean:

Just an FYI for anyone not already aware (as I wasn't), that Personal Microsoft 365 (Office 365) subscriptions include 60 minutes per month Skype calls to physical phone numbers. i.e. not Skype to Skype. This includes any landline globally and mobile numbers in the US, Canada and a few others.

I discovered this as I'm travelling to Canada with the family in January and we'll get data only eSIMs for our mobiles. That's fine for WhatsApp, etc coms, but left a gap if say we wanted to ring a hotel, airline, etc. One option was to use Skype for that, but I was thinking I'd need to pay to add a credit to cover it. However, when I investigated, I discovered that once it's activated, we get 60 mins per user of our Family 365 subscription.

It also means, for the odd time I need to call a foreign number from NZ, I can do that for free using Skype.