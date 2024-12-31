gordonisnz:

When they create Movies/TV programs these days, they go for the full multi channel surround sound mix.

As a result, they assume that everyone watching will be immersed in the "optimal" listening environment (ie a sound lab like they are).

Most people dont have the space and monetary resources for this and as a result the spoken dialog is often submerged into the 'clever' background noises and effects that they have added to the sound track and pumped through 2 speakers.

The result is - you can't hear what is being said.

If you find an older TV program from the mono days, the spoken audio is crystal clear - because they knew what the listener was using and that they would want to hear what was being said.

Amazon even piloted an 'audio boost' to try and make the spoken volume clearer - basically AI to try and revese what the audio engineers are doing with content.

Subtitles are probably the immediate answer I am afraid - unless your content has an option for 2.1 soundtrack perhaps.

A Netflix survey said this:

A 2023 survey by Preply found that 50% of Americans use subtitles or captions most of the time. The survey also found that:

70% of Gen Z respondents said they use subtitles, compared to 53% of Millennials and 35% of Baby Boomers

62% of Americans use captions and subtitles more on streaming services than on regular TV

Good job sound engineers!