gordonisnz:

Hello. I'm on WIN 11. and having some sound issues..
When watching a movie, I need to turn the sound up to haer the people "talking". However whenever there's a bang / explosion, or other loud noises - it BOOMS throughout my house (hard if there's other flatmates etc...)
but if i turn it down (volume), i cannot hear the regular talking.
From what I can do - I can turn the sound up or down. this affects everything...
Query: is there any way within Win 11, to alter the "talking" range of noise and increase that volume but not alter any other noises..
(I dont think so, but just checking)