FieldMouse:

For me, I would get a new machine that has windows 11 compatible hardware in it to save time and effort and keep the old machine for a period of time.

The reason is that the Windows OS tends to be matched to sets of hardware and devices - so when a new OS is released, it is usually followed by the newer technologies.

With both machines, one can then fresh install (from media or download) all of your old apps and retire/upgrade/replace any with modern equivalents until you are happy that one has everything from the old machine. Usually with a new machine, there is an opportunity to learn different/newer ways to complete the old tasks.

Something that I would do with the new machine is to have two M.2 nvme storage units (or something similar), ideally minimum pcie4 (I think that is standard now) - install the OS and apps on the first storage device (C:) and keep data on the second volume (D:). This makes re-installs and backups a bit easier.