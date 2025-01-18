Hi

I have an issue with onedrive in that the Documents folder in my yellow explorer folder in the properties the location points to my onedrive folder.

The files in the Documents folder have green ticks on a white background and the location of those files is also to the onedrive folder.

When I go to C\Users\mypcname I can see the documents folder there with other system folders but there is nothing at all in the documents folder.

I go back to the Documents folder (on the left of windows explorer) and I right click on one of the folders that has a green tick on a white background and I select Always keep on this device. But it does not appear back in the documents folder when I navigate to C\users\mypcname\documents. The documents folder is still empty.