Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsIssue with MS Onedrive

AAC

AAC

14 posts

Geek


#318447 18-Jan-2025 18:54
Send private message

Hi 


I have an issue with onedrive in that the Documents folder in my yellow explorer folder in the properties the location points to my onedrive folder. 


The files in the Documents folder have green ticks on a white background and the location of those files is also to the onedrive folder. 


When I go to C\Users\mypcname I can see the documents folder there with other system folders but there is nothing at all in the documents folder. 


I go back to the Documents folder (on the left of windows explorer) and I right click on one of the folders that has a green tick on a white background and I select Always keep on this device. But it does not appear back in the documents folder when I navigate to C\users\mypcname\documents. The documents folder is still empty.


 

Create new topic
OmniouS
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333059 18-Jan-2025 20:35
Send private message

This behaviour is expected when you have the default OneDrive sync and backup options enabled. Check your Pictures and Desktop folders as well.

 

As far as the system is concerned, your Documents folder is no longer C:\Users\Username\Documents, it is C:\Users\Username\OneDrive\Documents. You can check this by querying the registry for User Shell Folder paths.

 

The documents that you have chosen to always keep on your device will only appear in the OneDrive\Documents folder.

 

 




Voyager referral link - Get $50 credit

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright