Hey folks.

Just deleted 50 UNREAD emails, it was from my auctions that closed last night on Trade Me. I 100% only selected unread emails, but it seems like it has deleted my entire inbox. This has actually happened before as well, when I did the same thing, deleted the 50 unread emails from Trade Me. Everything is still in my deleted box.

Is this a known bug? Is there anyway to "restore" all the emails from my deleted box back into my inbox?

Heading out now, in a bit of a rush just wanted to get this up now. Thanks!

Screenshot showing my inbox, and the filter is set to show all...