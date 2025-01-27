Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finch

#318535 27-Jan-2025 13:47
Hey folks.

 

 

 

Just deleted 50 UNREAD emails, it was from my auctions that closed last night on Trade Me. I 100% only selected unread emails, but it seems like it has deleted my entire inbox. This has actually happened before as well, when I did the same thing, deleted the 50 unread emails from Trade Me. Everything is still in my deleted box. 

 

Is this a known bug? Is there anyway to "restore" all the emails from my deleted box back into my inbox?

 

Heading out now, in a bit of a rush just wanted to get this up now. Thanks!

 

 

 

Screenshot showing my inbox, and the filter is set to show all...

 

lNomNoml
  #3336301 27-Jan-2025 13:50
Depends on your email provider.

 
 
 
 

jamesrt
  #3336302 27-Jan-2025 13:51
A) You're on "Focused" view on the Inbox - try clicking "Other" (just above 'From'...)

 

B) You should be able to select and drag any wanted emails from the "Deleted Items" folder back to the Inbox...

Finch

  #3336356 27-Jan-2025 15:05
jamesrt:

 

A) You're on "Focused" view on the Inbox - try clicking "Other" (just above 'From'...)

 

B) You should be able to select and drag any wanted emails from the "Deleted Items" folder back to the Inbox...

 

 

 

 

Thanks! Yes I can do that, but still doesn't explain why it happens when I bulk select unread emails. I now have over 6000 emails in my deleted box, Obviously some are from years ago, if not 10+ years so aren't relevant today, annoying though.



mattwnz
  #3336375 27-Jan-2025 16:12
Guessing you are using IMAP and keeping your emails stored on the server of the email provider? This sort of issue is why I always download them locally, so if the provider has issues, it doesn't result in issues with emails being lost.

