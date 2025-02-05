Hi there, I have an oldish HP laptop running windows 10 and wanting to reset it to factory as not running as well as it should.

Unfortunately something is preventing it from resetting using the HP reset built in (and think it is too old to use HP cloud recovery tool).

but understand that it can be done via Media creation tool using a USB drive. (and then just download HP support assist to download drivers later? )?

just have a couple of questions



can I go "Use a device" to start the windows 10 install rather than have to change the boot order to usb first in bios?

on Activation settings on Windows it says:

Edition - Windows 10 Home

Activation - Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account"

do I need to find the HP product key before reinstalling or will windows pick this up automatically? and if so , is it safe to go "I don't have a product key" before windows starts installing.

Also Under "Where do you want to install windows"

Do I choose Windows (C:) and is it safe to delete the other two partitions (EFI System/Partition1 & Recovery/partition4)?

Thanks in advance!