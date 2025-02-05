Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsRe installing windows 10 using media creation tool
kevinr123

11 posts

Geek


#318637 5-Feb-2025 20:41
Send private message

Hi there, I have an oldish HP laptop running windows 10 and wanting to reset it to factory as not running as well as it should.
Unfortunately something is preventing it from resetting using the HP reset built in (and think it is too old to use HP cloud recovery tool).

 

but understand that it can be done via Media creation tool using a USB drive. (and then just download HP support assist to download drivers later? )?

 

just have a couple of questions

 


can I go  "Use a device" to start the windows 10 install rather than have to change the boot order to usb first in bios?

 

on Activation settings on Windows it says: 
Edition - Windows 10 Home
Activation - Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account"

 

do I need to find the HP product key before reinstalling or will windows pick this up automatically? and if so , is it safe to go "I don't have a product key" before windows starts installing.

 

Also Under "Where do you want to install windows"

 

Do I choose Windows (C:) and is it safe to delete the other two partitions (EFI System/Partition1 & Recovery/partition4)?

 

 

Thanks in advance!

Create new topic
ANglEAUT
2283 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339798 5-Feb-2025 23:32
Send private message

Q: can I go  "Use a device" to start the windows 10 install rather than have to change the boot order to usb first in bios?
A: Y

 

Q: do I need to find the HP product key before ...
A: N, Maybe, Y = Make sure you add the same Microsoft account to the PC that is currently added. From memory, see Start > Settings > Accounts

 

Q: Where do you want to install windows
A: After backing up your important data, delete all partitions & click Next. Windows will automatically partition the drive.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright