toejam316: I think you're really beyond the point where a NAS is the sensible path, but yeah could be a cluster size issue.

This PC is basically being used as a NAS, because I have other things to run on it like the plex server etc which I am yet to find a nas that can do it without sucking, and doing it over windows shares has always given me problems vs running on direct storage.

Its at the storage space making stage where it just says no to anything past 63TB, before it has even formatted it.

I even tried making one which it formatted as 64kb clusters, and then reformatting the empty space with a larger size and it will still not allow the size to be extended past 63TB. I have a feeling its one of the powershell commands when making it that needs changing - like you have to use the correct command to have it be able to be a parity space without trash-tier write performance so that the column sizes match with the cluster sizes, but not found any documentation on how to actually do it and its not something I really want to be screwing around playing with doing my own experiments on seeing if changing something will make it happy.