Windows storage spaces creation over 63TB on win 11 pro?
richms

#318765 18-Feb-2025 21:19
Both the 32TB music volumes are near full, and its annoying having the collection split (I cant resize them bigger than 32TB because of allocation unit size) so I want to make a new one that will last me well into the future, but win 11 will not budge as far as I can see on a 63TB limit on a single space.

 

Before I go down the rabbithold of moving everything to something on a nas based OS like unraid etc, is there a cheat to make a space with allocation units big enough to go out to the 100s of TB on normal desktop windows?




Richard rich.ms

kiwifidget
  #3344406 18-Feb-2025 21:57
I dont know about any cheat, but maybe DrivePool could solve your problem.

 

https://stablebit.com/DrivePool

 

 

 

 




bagheera
  #3344458 19-Feb-2025 09:11
64tb is sounding like cluster size than os limit - latest windows 10 / 11 can go into PB

 

 

 

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server/storage/file-server/ntfs-overview

 

 

 

from link

 

 

 

 

Cluster size

 

Largest volume and file

 

 

 

 

 

4 KB (default size)

 

16 TB

 

 

 

8 KB

 

32 TB

 

 

 

16 KB

 

64 TB

 

 

 

32 KB

 

128 TB

 

 

 

64 KB (earlier max)

 

256 TB

 

 

 

128 KB

 

512 TB

 

 

 

256 KB

 

1 PB

 

 

 

512 KB

 

2 PB

 

 

 

1024 KB

 

4 PB

 

 

 

2048 KB (max size)

 

8 PB

 

 

 

toejam316
  #3344459 19-Feb-2025 09:13
I think you're really beyond the point where a NAS is the sensible path, but yeah could be a cluster size issue.




richms

  #3344482 19-Feb-2025 12:51
toejam316:

 

I think you're really beyond the point where a NAS is the sensible path, but yeah could be a cluster size issue.

 

 

This PC is basically being used as a NAS, because I have other things to run on it like the plex server etc which I am yet to find a nas that can do it without sucking, and doing it over windows shares has always given me problems vs running on direct storage.

 

Its at the storage space making stage where it just says no to anything past 63TB, before it has even formatted it.

 

I even tried making one which it formatted as 64kb clusters, and then reformatting the empty space with a larger size and it will still not allow the size to be extended past 63TB. I have a feeling its one of the powershell commands when making it that needs changing - like you have to use the correct command to have it be able to be a parity space without trash-tier write performance so that the column sizes match with the cluster sizes, but not found any documentation on how to actually do it and its not something I really want to be screwing around playing with doing my own experiments on seeing if changing something will make it happy.




Richard rich.ms

richms

  #3345562 22-Feb-2025 15:27
Guess what, All I had to do was run

 

 

 

 Resize-VirtualDisk -FriendlyName "Music" -Size (80TB)

 

 

 

 

and then go and resize the partition as normal. Its just locked in the desktop gui to manage them that it has the 63TB limit.




Richard rich.ms

