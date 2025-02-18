Both the 32TB music volumes are near full, and its annoying having the collection split (I cant resize them bigger than 32TB because of allocation unit size) so I want to make a new one that will last me well into the future, but win 11 will not budge as far as I can see on a 63TB limit on a single space.
Before I go down the rabbithold of moving everything to something on a nas based OS like unraid etc, is there a cheat to make a space with allocation units big enough to go out to the 100s of TB on normal desktop windows?