Rickles

#319010 13-Mar-2025 12:44
When Windows Updates shows the dates of various updates installs etc, is that the computer's date or Microsoft's date?  USA is day behind us.

Linux
  #3353464 13-Mar-2025 13:10
USA date

 
 
 
 

Oblivian
  #3353576 13-Mar-2025 14:18
Get-hotfix | sort installedon

 

Hotfixes don't tattoo a time. Just a date. So always Register 1200

 

And utc. So usually a day behind. Poll event viewer if you need closer to local.

djtOtago
  #3353579 13-Mar-2025 14:45
I'm pretty sure if you are looking at the computer's Windows Update history then the dates shown are the computer's local date.



Oblivian
  #3353581 13-Mar-2025 14:59
djtOtago:

 

I'm pretty sure if you are looking at the computer's Windows Update history then the dates shown are the computer's local date.

 

 

 

 

I did office this morning, cumulative yesterday.

 

Both showing the 12th. Don't believe so.

gzt

gzt
  #3353583 13-Mar-2025 14:59
Windows Updates typically USA Tuesdays. Updates are typically a day or two later on an admin'ed network. For example:

 

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/news-microsoft-patch-tuesday-march-2025/

 

Windows Store Microsoft applications on the other hand update anytime day or night. All day every day.

