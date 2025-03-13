When Windows Updates shows the dates of various updates installs etc, is that the computer's date or Microsoft's date? USA is day behind us.
USA date
Get-hotfix | sort installedon
Hotfixes don't tattoo a time. Just a date. So always Register 1200
And utc. So usually a day behind. Poll event viewer if you need closer to local.
I'm pretty sure if you are looking at the computer's Windows Update history then the dates shown are the computer's local date.
I did office this morning, cumulative yesterday.
Both showing the 12th. Don't believe so.
Windows Updates typically USA Tuesdays. Updates are typically a day or two later on an admin'ed network. For example:
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/news-microsoft-patch-tuesday-march-2025/
Windows Store Microsoft applications on the other hand update anytime day or night. All day every day.