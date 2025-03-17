For various reasons I need to install XP on a machine. Well the reason is I need to access my SCSI scanner and the USB to SCSI adapter I have is not supported on Windows 10 (or even 7).
I wanted to scan a bunch of negatives and my scanner does the job well in batches,.
I was thinking of doing this.
Install a spare SSD into the PC.
Install Windows XP from an CD ISO and target the SSD.
Then I hope when I boot up the machine, the XP board loader will present me with options to either boot XP or the original Windows 10, which is installed in a NVME drive.
Gotchas - I can think of a few
- the network adapter on the MB might have not have drivers for XP
- Video might not work but hopefully a generic VGA driver will work. Once the scanning is done, I will do the processing on WIndows 10 or 11 on another machine
- I might not be able to boot the Windows 10 anymore
- Anything else?
If it does work I was thinking once I am back in Windows 10 I would use EasyBCD to manage the boot sequence
Thanks