For various reasons I need to install XP on a machine. Well the reason is I need to access my SCSI scanner and the USB to SCSI adapter I have is not supported on Windows 10 (or even 7).

I wanted to scan a bunch of negatives and my scanner does the job well in batches,.

I was thinking of doing this.

Install a spare SSD into the PC.

Install Windows XP from an CD ISO and target the SSD.

Then I hope when I boot up the machine, the XP board loader will present me with options to either boot XP or the original Windows 10, which is installed in a NVME drive.

Gotchas - I can think of a few

the network adapter on the MB might have not have drivers for XP

Video might not work but hopefully a generic VGA driver will work. Once the scanning is done, I will do the processing on WIndows 10 or 11 on another machine

I might not be able to boot the Windows 10 anymore

Anything else?

If it does work I was thinking once I am back in Windows 10 I would use EasyBCD to manage the boot sequence

