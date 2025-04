The last Win 10 feature update was 22H2 which came out in late 2022. Since then its really been security updates only though they have made a few exceptions and made minor tweaks here and there.



While running Win 11 on hardware MS officially support is safest option, I've personally had success installing it on a couple of "unsupported" PCs (both desktops). Both of which are currently running Win 11 24H2 fine.



The first being my i5 6600K/ 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD custom build which dates to back to 2015 (with a few upgrades like GPU since) which has been running Win11 fine since it first came out in 2021 (21H2).



The other is a 4th gen i5 / 16GB RAM / SSD HP Elitedesk G1 800 which I only just upgraded. Initially after the install on the HP, the CPU fan was running at full speed all the time but that went away after installing the latest monthly update and rebooting. I Googled it and apparently that was a issue on some devices in the release build of 24H2....



The only other issues I've had have been "common" bugs that also impacted supported devices and it performs fine. The only thing I recommend is turning off the fancy Win 11 animations in advanced system settings as on the 4th gen i5 this lags because the IGPU is very old and not even technically win 11 compatible driver wise...



Will either of these PC's continue to get future feature updates - I honestly don't know and that's the catch as you may find one day you suddenly can't update further. It will be interesting to see if 25H2 breaks anything. The 6600K PC is going to be upgraded soonish (next 12 months) and the 4th gen will chug along till it fails / gets to slow or I luck into some cheap newer hardware to replace it.