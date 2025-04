The absolute first thing you should do is to make a sector-level (forensic) copy of the device so that you have a copy of it in its current state, just in case any "file recovery" programs make it worse. That way you can at least get back to this starting point and try something else.

In fact, professional file recovery efforts would work on that image rather than the original.

Linux is the best way to create the image. Boot a Linux OS that does not attempt to automatically mount every device inserted (i.e. it has a "forensic mode" or at least automount is disabled) and make the image.

You will need to identify which block device it is, you could run "dmesg -w" while inserting it or try to identify it from "lsblk -f". (All this as root).

Best way to make the image is using "dc3dd", a specialist forensic version of dd that can do extra things like hash the data to verify a good copy.

Assuming the block device is /dev/sdx you would use: "dc3dd if=/dev/sdx hash=sha256 hof=/path/to/dir/with/enough/storage/image.dd bufsz=1M".

Once you have the image, you can try various things to see if you can get the data back. Make sure you don't change the image file.