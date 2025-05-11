tom1111tom

When I press the calculator button on my keyboard it opens a new calculator application. If I already have the app open but its minimised or behind the top window I'd rather it just bought it to the front.
Is there a way to configure this?
Depends on brand of keyboard. Logitech I believe it’s software you can change the mappings.
Couple of options you could try (disclaimer: Ive not used these)