ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWant to reconfigure what the calculator button on keyboard does
tom1111tom

20 posts

Geek


#319589 11-May-2025 15:46
When I press the calculator button on my keyboard it opens a new calculator application. If I already have the app open but its minimised or behind the top window I'd rather it just bought it to the front. 

 

 

 

Is there a way to configure this?

davidcole
6045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3372330 11-May-2025 20:21
Depends on brand of keyboard. Logitech I believe it’s software you can change the mappings. 




nzkc
1573 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372331 11-May-2025 20:29
Couple of options you could try (disclaimer: Ive not used these)

 

 

