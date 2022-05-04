I use my firefox account to sync passwords to my devices / desktops that I use.

But have discovered that my raspberry pi os firefox 91.8.0esr - firefox account is not syncing the passwords. Does sync history / bookmarks etc.

Working fine on my android (firefox app + discontinued lockwise app) and mac firefox. Added test entries and they appear on those devices.

On PI firefox have tried clearing cache / site data, logging in and out of firefox account, rebooting, turning off default firefox proxy settings and ticking HTTPS over DNS.

Also firefox app crashed a few times while doing a sync. But strange that other data is coming through.

Any suggestions? Thanks